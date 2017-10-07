Home
Lifestyle
Print|Text Size: ||
7 Ways to Secure Your Dog in the Car
How to keep your dog safe in the car.
By
The Bark

Your dog is a member of your family, and it can be fun and convenient to take him with you when you hit the road. Unfortunately, without careful preparation, you may be putting him in danger. What can you do to ensure pooch has a safe journey?

Perhaps the best solution is a doggy seat belt. Most cars weren’t designed with dogs in mind, so your regular seat belt won’t fit him. Buy the right car harness, though, and you can keep any sized dog safely strapped up in the back.

This should also ensure he doesn’t go poking his head out the window. We all know how much dogs love to feel the breeze through their fur, but it’s actually pretty dangerous. He could get struck by a flying object, or even jump out.

Checkout this infographic brought to you by Budget Direct Car Insurance. It looks at the range of options available to keep your dog where he’s supposed to be in your automobile—and points out some other safety issues you might want to consider.

There’s no need to leave pooch at home if you’ve taken every precaution to make him safe and comfortable in your car. Dogs love to be outdoors and among their people—why not take him on your next trip?

How
Print

More From The Bark

Biscuit Tin
Best picks of domestic design
By
The Bark
Astronauts’ Diets Vary By Country
By
Karen B. London
Toys Are Meant To Be Used
By
Karen B. London
More in Lifestyle:
Can Anybody Care for Your Dog Like You Do?
Karen B. London, PhD | 7/10/2017
Pack Dog: Five Reasons My Dog Wears a Backpack
by Heather McKinnon
In Lieu of Gifts: Humane Giving
by The Bark
Astronaut Leland Melvin's Dogs
by The Bark
Best Practices for a Canine-Friendly Workplace
by Cameron Woo
AZ Bill Aims to Protect Dogs in Hot Cars
Jodie Snyder | 6/15/2017
A Ninety-Pound Dachshund Mix
Karen B. London, PhD | 6/13/2017
Pet and House Sitting Exchange
JoAnna Lou | 6/5/2017
Canine Doormats
Karen B. London, PhD | 5/30/2017
Dog Mom Rap
Karen B. London, PhD | 5/13/2017

Copyright © 1997-2017 The Bark, Inc. Dog Is My Co-Pilot® is a registered trademark of The Bark, Inc