8 Built-In Dog Beds to Inspire Your Own

I am a dog person. I cannot see myself ever living without a four-legged friend. I'm also a house person. I care very much about what my home looks like, how it's presented and if it's Houzz-worthy. Often I'm discouraged by the appearance of our big old boxer's cedar-filled dog bed. It doesn't scream well-designed home or attract humans (just dogs). And to be honest, until I compiled this ideabook it had never occurred to me that I could create an attractive nook for Tyson and his bed, but I've been inspired. Designers, homeowners and pet owners across our country are creating built-in niches for their dogs and their beds. Often located in the mudroom or kitchen, these areas are out of the way of humans and accommodating for pups.

A dog bed built for two! Because it's incorporated into the cabinetry design, the pups can safely sleep out of harm's way and not bother diners eating at the nearby table. Nestled underneath a countertop, the bed area uses wasted space and feels like a den for dogs. I am so glad to have discovered this space-saving solution before we renovated our kitchen mudroom. Get ready, Tyson, you've got one built-in bed coming right up!

Located in a Tudor home's mudroom closet, this built-in dog crate features decorative screening for ventilation.

Fido has this corner under a counter all to himself. The laundry room is the perfect dog-friendly location because of its tiled flooring.

With a dog space under the kitchen counter, you'll no longer trip over the pooch while whipping up dinner.

This bichon frise snoozes in style with a doghouse that sits under a bench built into the laundry room's wall-to-wall cabinetry.

Tucked away under the stairs, this Georgia pup's fort makes use of what would be unused space.