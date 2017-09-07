AVMA’s Emergency Prep Kit for Pet Owners

The AVMA has created a Pet Evacuation Kit for pet owners to assemble, and have ready, in case of an emergency, such as natural disasters like hurricanes. The kit provides a checklist for the items and the tasks to be done before an evacuation.
The kit should be assembled well in advance of any emergency and store in an easy-to-carry, waterproof container close to an exit.
Food and Medicine
3-7 days’ worth of dry and canned (pop-top) food*
Two-week supply of medicine*
At least 7 days’ supply of water
Feeding dish and water bowl
Liquid dish soap
*These items must be rotated and replaced to ensure they don’t expire
First Aid Kit
Anti-diarrheal liquid or tablets
Antibiotic ointment
Bandage tape and scissors
Cotton bandage rolls
Flea and tick prevention (if needed in your area)
Isopropyl alcohol/alcohol prep pads
Latex gloves
Saline solution
Towels and washcloth
Tweezers
Sanitation
Litter, litter pan, and scoop (shirt box with plastic bag works well for pan)
Newspaper, paper towels, and trash bags
Household chlorine beach or disinfectant
Important Documents
Identification papers including proof of ownership
Medical records and medication instruction
Emergency contact list, including veterinarian and pharmacy
Photo of your pets (preferably with you)
Travel Supplies
Crate or pet carrier labeled with your contact information
Extra collar/harness with ID tags and leash
Flashlight, extra batteries (remember you can use your cell for this as well)