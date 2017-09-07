AVMA’s Emergency Prep Kit for Pet Owners

The AVMA has created a Pet Evacuation Kit for pet owners to assemble, and have ready, in case of an emergency, such as natural disasters like hurricanes. The kit provides a checklist for the items and the tasks to be done before an evacuation.

The kit should be assembled well in advance of any emergency and store in an easy-to-carry, waterproof container close to an exit.

Food and Medicine

3-7 days’ worth of dry and canned (pop-top) food*

Two-week supply of medicine*

At least 7 days’ supply of water

Feeding dish and water bowl

Liquid dish soap

*These items must be rotated and replaced to ensure they don’t expire

First Aid Kit

Anti-diarrheal liquid or tablets

Antibiotic ointment

Bandage tape and scissors

Cotton bandage rolls

Flea and tick prevention (if needed in your area)

Isopropyl alcohol/alcohol prep pads

Latex gloves

Saline solution

Towels and washcloth

Tweezers

Sanitation

Litter, litter pan, and scoop (shirt box with plastic bag works well for pan)

Newspaper, paper towels, and trash bags

Household chlorine beach or disinfectant

Important Documents

Identification papers including proof of ownership

Medical records and medication instruction

Emergency contact list, including veterinarian and pharmacy

Photo of your pets (preferably with you)

Travel Supplies