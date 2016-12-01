Home
Health Care
Print|Text Size: ||
Canine Rehab Can Help Your Dog Get Back On Her Paws
By
Karen Atlas
, PT, MPT, CCRT
Pages:

Pages

My career as a physical therapist shifted dramatically 11 years ago after I adopted a dog named Teddy. Teddy came to me with a limp, so naturally, I wanted to help him. The first step was to find out what could be done. Several veterinarians later, the conclusion remained the same: rest and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs). As a licensed physical therapist, I knew there had to be something more; after all, bed rest and medication for the treatment of human conditions had fallen by the wayside decades ago.

After Teddy landed in a vet ER with a horrifying reaction to a prescribed NSAID, I was determined to help him myself. I began by going online to explore the comparative anatomy and biomechanics of canines and humans. During this search, I discovered a whole new avenue I could take to not only help Teddy, but also, to help his species: a canine rehabilitation certification program available for licensed physical therapists and veterinarians.

I enrolled in the program offered by the Canine Rehabilitation Institute (CRI), which is partnered with Colorado State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. During my course of studies, I gained an appreciation for the differences and similarities in canine and human anatomy. The CRI program confirmed that all the methodology and expertise I had gained in physical therapy school and human clinical practice could transfer nicely to serving our four-legged friends. While there are certainly important differences between the two species, in general, the years of training I undertook to obtain my advanced PT degree proved to be a huge asset to the profession and practice of my animal rehabilitation career.

The goal of animal rehabilitation (aka rehab) is the same as the goal for humans: improve quality of life through restoration of function, increased mobility and reduction of pain. The best way to determine if your dog is a good candidate for rehab is to ask your primary veterinarian. If the vet is unfamiliar with the services these specialized professionals offer, do some research and become better acquainted with your options. Though the specialty practice of animal rehabilitation has been around for nearly two decades in some areas of the world, it is still in its infancy in the United States. Fortunately, the field is rapidly growing.

Rehab can help any dog with a musculoskeletal or neuromuscular problem, from young puppies to seniors. Some of my canine patients participate in agility, flyball, dock diving, rally, and search and rescue. Others are companions who prefer to hang out and get plenty of nap time. Because conservative methods have proven to be successful a high percentage of the time, the rehab therapist makes every effort to help the patient avoid surgery. When surgery cannot be avoided, post-operative rehab has also been shown to be beneficial for a faster reduction of pain and a quicker return to a more fully functional lifestyle.

PT CAN HELP

• Soft tissue sprains and strains

• Post-operative orthopedic recovery from cruciate ligament repairs such tibial plateau leveling osteotomy (TPLO) and tibial tuberosity advancement (TTA)

• Congenital and degenerative joint disease (dysplasia and osteoarthritis)

• Neurological rehabilitation following spinal decompression surgery (hemilaminectomy)

• Other forms of non-operative neurologic insult, such as fibrocartilaginous embolism (FCE) or spinal cord contusion

Before trying physical therapy with your dog, clear it with your primary veterinarian to ensure that it’s appropriate. There are underlying medical conditions that can rule out PT as an option, so a referral/medical clearance is essential for your dog’s safety.

Your dog’s first visit with a certified canine physical therapist or a rehabilitation veterinarian will involve a fullbody musculoskeletal and neuromuscular evaluation. This specialized, comprehensive, hands-on examination gives the practitioner information needed to develop an individualized treatment plan for your dog’s specific problem(s).
Pages:

Pages

Print

START HERE

Finding a competent and certified practitioner can take time, and it’s important to know what to look for. (The initials CCRT, CCRP or DACVSMR [Diplomate, American College of Veterinary Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation] after the practitioner’s name are good indicators.)

Start your search by visiting the these sites.

American College of Veterinary Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation (“Search for Diplomates”)

Canine Rehabilitation Institute (“Find a Therapist”)

University of Tennessee/continuing education (“Find a CCRP Practitioner Graduate”)

Karen Atlas is a licensed physical therapist certified in canine rehabilitation in Santa Barbara, Calif. She is the founder of Atlas Rehabilitation for Canines (ARC). She is dedicated to serving her community with compassionate rehab services and providing educational opportunities to fellow rehab specialists. 

atlasrehabforcanines.com

More From The Bark

Ten Commandments of Veterinary Office Visits
By
Nancy Kay
Caring for dog, Hospice
The Gift of Good-bye
By
Shea Cox
The Scoop on Poop
By
Shea Cox
More in Health Care:
Vaping is Dangerous for Dogs
by Jill L. Ferguson
Canine Disease Forecast 2016
by Heather Loenser, DVM
Preventing Heat Stroke
Shea Cox, DVM | 5/25/2016
Spay/Neuter Alternatives
by Martha Schindler Connors
Canine Seizures
by Michael A Wong, DVM
Acupuncture Can Help Dogs
by Sara Greenslit, DVM
Q&A Author New Book Dr. Petty’s Pain Relief for Dogs
by Claudia Kawczynska
Dog Meds: From Supplements to Compounded Drugs and Generics
by Sheila Pell
Large-Scale Cancer Study of Golden Retrievers Holds Hope For All Dogs
by Jane Brackman, PhD
Vet Advice: Relieving Your Dog's Arthritis
by Kathy Davieds, DVM

Copyright © 1997-2016 The Bark, Inc. Dog Is My Co-Pilot® is a registered trademark of The Bark, Inc