Cover Dog: Clementine

Clementine, the first winner of our 2017 cover dog contest, was adopted by Sachino Abe and Joshua Haskins from Posh Pets Rescue (PPR) in New York City in October 2015 at a pop-up event organized by Best Friends. She was in the U.S. after being rescued from the dog-meat trade by Soi Dog Foundation; PPR is one of the many groups working with the foundation to rehome dogs saved from the dog meat trade. Like many of us, Sachino and Joshua weren’t aware that a thriving dog meat trade existed in Thailand, where people still consume dogs locally as well as sell them on to neighboring countries like China and Vietnam. Many of the dogs swept up in this trade were pets. No one knows Clem’s history, but it’s their guess that she was a family dog because she is so trusting and loving toward people. She was a natural in front of the camera, and her sweet, winning personality charms everyone she meets. The photo was taken by our pal, New York photographer K C Bailey, and marks her second Bark cover session. We first worked with her during our visit to the “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” back in 2012. For Cover Dog contest entry info visit thebark.com/cover.