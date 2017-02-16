Home
Studies & Research
 Print|Text Size: ||
Dogs Notice When People Aren’t Helpful
They show a bias against them
Karen B. London
, PhD
|
February 16, 2017
Our dogs are watching us

In a study called “Third-party social evaluations of humans by monkeys and dogs” scientists evaluated capuchin monkeys and domestic dogs to investigate their responses to people after watching them interact with other people. Specifically, researchers studied their evaluations of people who were either helpful or who refused to help another person. There’s an entire behavioral area of research involving what are called “third-party social evaluations” which simply means the study of how individuals respond to people after watching them interact with others.

In the experiment with dogs, the person pretending (for the sake of science) to be in need of help was the dog’s guardian. The dog watched as the guardian spent about 10 seconds attempting to open a clear container holding a roll of tape. In the “helper” situation, the guardian then turned to one of the people on either side of him/her and held out the container. The helper held the container so that the guardian could open it. The guardian removed the roll of tape, showed it the dog, put in back in and replaced the lid. In the “non-helper” condition, the person who the guardian turned to for help responded to the non-verbal request for assistance by turning away, at which point the guardian continued with the unsuccessful attempts to open it. In both cases, there was a person on the guardian’s other side, who was not asked for help.

At the end of this role-playing situation, both the person who was asked for help and the other person next to the guardian offered the dog treats. When the person had helped the guardian open the container, dogs were equally likely to take the treat from either person. However, when there was a refusal to help, dogs were more likely to choose the treat held by the person who was not asked for help. Dogs chose to avoid taking treats from people who were not helpful. This study found similar results in capuchin monkeys, and the same pattern is well known to occur in children.

It is interesting that dogs act as though they assume that people are okay and trust them—until they have evidence to the contrary. In this study, they gave people the benefit of the doubt, reacting just as well to people who were never asked for help as to those who did provide help. Once they observed someone refuse to help their guardian, though, they avoided taking treats from them. This matches the experience many of us have with dogs in that behaviorally healthy, well-socialized dogs seem to like and trust people in general. It as though dogs pursue a “trust unless specific information advises me to do otherwise” strategy regarding social interactions.

 

Print

Karen B. London, PhD, is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist and Certified Professional Dog Trainer whose clinical work over the last 17 years has focused on the evaluation and treatment of serious behavioral problems in dogs, especially aggression. Karen has been writing the behavior column for The Bark since 2012 and wrote The Bark’s training column and various other articles for eight years before that. She is an adjunct professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Northern Arizona University, and teaches a tropical field biology course in Costa Rica. Karen writes an animal column, The London Zoo, which appear in The Arizona Daily Sun and is the author of five books on canine training and behavior. She is working on her next book, which she expects to be published in 2017.

photo by ann-dabney/Flickr

More From The Bark

How to Figure Out Your Dog's Mood
By
Julia Kamysz Lane
The Calming Effect of Audiobooks
By
JoAnna Lou
Young Dogs, Old Dogs and New Tricks
By
Karen B. London
More in Studies & Research:
Studying Human Relationship with Dogs Through “The Walk”
Karen B. London, PhD | 1/28/2017
Love is the Cause of Scrambled Names
Karen B. London, PhD | 1/18/2017
Dog-Directed Speech
Karen B. London, PhD | 1/14/2017
Breeds and Behavior
by Janis Bradley
Genes Underlying Social Behavior in Dogs
Karen B. London, PhD | 1/7/2017
Tibetan Mastiffs Thrive at High Altitude
JoAnna Lou | 12/12/2016
Premature Graying in Dogs
Karen B. London, PhD | 12/7/2016
Dogs Smell Passage of Time
Karen B. London, PhD | 11/19/2016
What’s the Point?
by Julie Hecht
Does Your Dog Make You More Attractive?
by Karen B. London, PhD

Copyright © 1997-2017 The Bark, Inc. Dog Is My Co-Pilot® is a registered trademark of The Bark, Inc