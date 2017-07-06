Hurricane Harvey Call to Action

Disasters like those created by Hurricane Harvey in southeastern Texas have a way of bringing out the best in people: a desire to help, lend a hand, do something to make the lives of those living through them—both people and animals—a little less grim.

Here, we offer a few options to consider. Before making your donation decisions, visit the BBB and Wise Giving Alliance’s “Tips on Helping Texas” page, and check to see if your employer will match your gift.

•Charity Navigator, an independent watchdog agency that evaluates charitable organizations in the U.S., has a page devoted to Hurricane Harvey.

•NPR has a dedicated web page with ways to help both human- and animal-focused groups.

•Best Friends, whose emergency response team is on the ground in Texas, has compiled a list of shelters in need.

•At the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster’s Hurricane Harvey page, you can find a list of Texas-specific groups of all types.

•To help make space in local shelters for animals rescued from the floodwaters, the Livermore, Calif., group Wings of Rescue is transporting adoptable animals from Texas to other geographic areas.

•The Houston SPCA and Houston Humane Society are doing their part in regional animal-related disaster rescue and relief efforts.

•The San Antonio Humane Society is housing pets from families who were forced to evacuate as well as transferred shelter pets.

•The Animal Defense League of Texas makes it easy to lend a hand with its Amazon wishlist.