Issue 90: Summer 2017

To help you tap into some good vibrations this summer, we chose “Journey” as our issue’s theme, trippin’ in both the metaphorical and the literal sense. To start off, we’ve packed this issue full of reasons for you and your dog to get out and about. We have 51 tips for exploring with your dogs, from “California to the New York Island.” We also give a special nod to Austin for its five-star dog friendliness, as well as to New Mexico’s Sunrise Springs Spa Resort, where guests relax while helping with the socialization of future assistance dogs.

If you’re thinking about wandering overseas, you’ll be inspired by a Belgian photographer work at Thailand’s Headrock Dogs Rescue, where he contributed his talents during a working “volunteer vacation.” For our literature coverage—what would summer be without lots of good reading material?—we travel with author Laura Schenone as she covers the stories and meets the people who started Greyhound rescue in Ireland and beyond. We dip into our archives to bring back Michelle Huneven’s essay, “Lala the Loot,” from our anthology Dog Is My Co-Pilot. Her story, about a charming little dog whose cuteness inspires others to snatch her, has a happy ending, so be prepared to smile. In another entry with a journey theme, Laurie Priest tells us how a kayak vacation to Baja California’s Sea of Cortez netted her a honey of a dog, along with an amazingly complicated return trip with the dog to her home in Massachusetts. Dana Shavin’s essay, “There Is Now Only This,” comes with another twist—how being dogless just doesn’t feel right. Finally, our “Backstory” features a man who traveled into outer space with the support of his pups, whom he considered to be his family.

On the department front, we learn why bite inhibition matters and how it develops; plus pro pointers on starting a rescue; and the history of the R.E.A.D. program, which is now in just about every country, and how it came to be. We look at another reason to consider getting a doggy-pack for our dog; how research into human color blindness was helped by a Poodle aptly named Retina; new treatments for arthritis; and we interview the star and writer of “Downward Dog,” a new TV comedy we hope hits it big.

Features

+50 Ideas for Fun this Summer: Pondering a getaway this season? Bark editors offer up a tip for every state in the union.

The Dogs of Avalon. Introducing the amazing activists who are fighting to save Greyhounds worldwide. By Laura Schenone

Headrock Dogs Rescue: Photographic essay on international travel with a purpose.

Honey’s Story: A Journey of Many Blessings. A vacation in Mexico opens doors, and hearts, to a stray dog. By Laurie Priest.

Lala the Loot: How a small dog charms many people who want to claim her for their own. By Michelle Huneven

There is Now Only This. Dogs can help shape our lives and give it greater meaning. By Dana Shavin

Of Dogs and Other People: The Art of Roy DeForest This this dog-loving artist’s first full career retrospective. By Cameron Woo

It’s a Dog’s Life

ASSISTANCE DOGS: A trip to Sunrise Springs Spa Resort’s Puppy Enrichment Center.

By K.M. Burke

TRAVEL: Austin is a mighty dog-friendly place.

By Susan Tasaki

RESEARCH: Baby Face The allure of cute dogs.

By Jamie Hale, PhD

TELEVISION: Downward Dog

Interview with lead actress and show writer about their entertaining, must-watch hit program.

By Cameron Woo

RESEARCH: Eye to Eye

How dogs are helping researchers cure color blindness.

By Erica Goss

HEALTH: Pain Management New treatments for canine arthritis are on the horizon.

By Sarah Wooten, DVM

THERAPY DOGS: See Spot Read

Dog listeners do wonders for a child’s reading skills.

By Ernest L. Abel, PhD

RESCUE: Starting Your Own Dog Rescue: Six Golden Rules

By Carin Ford, CPDT-KA

BEHAVIOR: Bite Inhibition Matters

A soft mouth can be the difference between life and death for dogs.

By Karen B. London, PhD

REVIEWS

The Dogs of Avalon: The Race to Save Animals in Peril; The Right Side

Endpiece: A Love Letter By H. Lovelyn Bettison

DOGPATCH