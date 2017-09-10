Let These 8 Cute Pooches Take You on a Tour of Their Homes

These dogs were home when photographers came by to shoot their houses. Some greeted the photographers and followed them around. Other dogs did what they always do at home: lounge around, eat, play, snooze. Each charmed the photographer and ended up in the picture. See if you aren’t more than a little charmed too by these dogs of Houzz as they show you around their homes.

An inquisitive poodle stands ready to greet you at the gate to a historic stone farmhouse in Chester Springs, Pennsylvania. The Bryn Coed Farm property was once owned by the late U.S. Supreme Court justice Owen J. Roberts, who hired noted architect R. Brognard Okie to renovate it in the late 1920s. Archer & Buchanan Architecture did a recent renovation.

Sam, a yellow Labrador retriever, welcomes visitors to a renovated wood-frame cottage on a family compound on Merritt Island in central Florida. Light fixture: Benjamin Sky Chief in Jadite, Barn Light Electric Co.

A pair of friendly dogs echo the pleasing symmetry of this entry to a traditional home in Cape Elizabeth, Maine.

You get a tail wag and a smile from Stormy, a Llewellin setter, when you approach this pretty farmhouse porch in Albemarle County, Virginia. Renovation and addition: Rosney Co. Architects; porch ceiling paint: Atmospheric SW6505, Sherwin-Williams; siding: HardiePlank in Arctic White, James Hardie