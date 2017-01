When God made the sea,

looking over his shoulder

was a pack of dogs.

— Connie Hills

Life with Dogs

A good dog’s journey:

traveling light but never

sailing alone around

the room, walking, then diving

into the wreck of my heart

To salvage the bones

because the world does not end

in aimless love when

wagging tails and cold noses

pull us out of the darkness.

—Elizabeth Devore