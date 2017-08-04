Home
Editors
 Print|Text Size: ||
Reporting Pet Food Concerns
Claudia Kawczynska
|
August 4, 2017

Susan Thixton of Truthaboutpetfood.com has a very interesting post today about the increase in complaints stemming from the popular Taste of the Wild dog food. She reports that many of the complaints can be found on ConsumerAffairs.com, and 27 complaints were posted in July alone. She also notes that many consumers also went to the parent company’s Facebook page to post their complaints on Diamond Pet Food. The company (that has been involved in a few recalls in the past) denied that the food had any negative affect on the animals. Wisely, Thixton explains that the best strategy for reporting concerns about a pet food that might be the cause of an illness, is the following:

1.  File a report with the FDA.

2.  File a report with your state’s Department of Agriculture. You can find info for your state's animal feed authorities here.

3.  Call/write the pet food manufacturer.

Make sure you save all the information from the pet food packaging, including the labels. Save the rest of the food (if there is any left) in an airtight container, store in the freezer. Thixton also cautions that filling out forms might be a little time consuming, but it is definitely worth the effort. This is the only way that the food can be investigated, so others won’t eat it.

Print

Claudia Kawczynska is The Bark's co-founder and Editor-in-Chief.

thebark.com

More From The Bark

Creative Walking
By
Claudia Kawczynska
Cats Stealing Dog Beds
By
Claudia Kawczynska
Mary Tyler Moore: A Loss for Fans and Animals
By
The Bark
More in Editors:
Caring too much for a dog?
Claudia Kawczynska | 5/16/2017
“Downward Dog” Speaks to Mutt Lovers
Cameron Woo | 5/10/2017
The Bark Author Interviews
The Bark | 4/28/2017
Dogs May Reduce Allergies and Obesity in Babies
Claudia Kawczynska | 4/11/2017
How Dogs Interpret Facial Expressions and Audio Cues
by Claudia Kawczynska
LINK AKC—The Only Collar You May Ever Need
The Bark | 3/28/2017
Leasing a Dog Is a Really Bad Idea
Claudia Kawczynska | 3/6/2017
Mary Tyler Moore: A Loss for Fans and Animals
The Bark | 1/27/2017
Pet Health Care Monopoly
Claudia Kawczynska | 1/12/2017
Bark Holiday Gift Guide for Pet Lovers
by The Bark

Copyright © 1997-2017 The Bark, Inc. Dog Is My Co-Pilot® is a registered trademark of The Bark, Inc