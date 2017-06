Mia’s long sleek body arcs over Switchgrass

and Side Oats, Antelope Horns and Butterfly Weed.

Her nose and flews quiver to pull in scent—feral

hogs and gunpowder, cat piss and deer scat.

But more: she tracks the disruption my body

has left in its wake, the displaced molecules

as they swirl through her neural scrollwork,

the air regrouping behind me, the erasure

of shape that still trails my trace

as I wait to be found.