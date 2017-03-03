Home
Guest Posts
 Print|Text Size: ||
Smiling Dog: Buffy
The Bark
|
March 3, 2017

What’s your dog’s name and age? Buffy, 2 years

Adoption Story:

Buffy was a picked up as a stray by a small shelter in Texas. Unfortunately, her chances of finding a forever home there were not good. Thankfully, a volunteer pulled Buffy from the shelter be be shipped up north for a better chance at adoption through the group Black Dog Second Chance rescue in New York. But, Buffy had a suprise in store for them! 
 
Upon arriving to her foster home, it was discovered that she was pregnant! Her new foster home did not feel up to the task of taking on puppies so she was transfered to one with more experience. Buffy ultimately delivered five puppies but two didn't survive.
 
But this story has a good ending, Buffy and her three healthy pups (Bingo, Bruno, and Brandy) were all adopted into loving homes.
 
Buffy's foster mom fosters through Black Dog Second Chance Rescue where she has fostered 32 dogs, including four pregnant mammas. She loves that dogs are just so happy to be with people and that they love you for how you are. If you're interested in reading more about the benefits of foster homes or are interested in becoming a foster parent to a pup in need read on.
Print
The Bark on Google+

More From The Bark

Ten Tips for Winterizing Your Pets
By
Nancy Kay
Sophia Yin & Dogs
Summer Health Tips for Your Dog
By
Lisa Wogan
True Lives of the Pampered Pooches
By
Lisa Wogan
More in Guest Posts:
Brushless Oral Care
The Bark | 2/6/2017
Smiling Dogs: Addie the Workday Companion
Brenna Malmberg, Houzz | 2/3/2017
Engineering Students Build a Custom Wheelchair
JoAnna Lou | 2/1/2017
Reacting to Behavior Before Departures
Karen B. London, PhD | 1/5/2017
Dogs and Dreidels
Karen B. London, PhD | 12/31/2016
Falling While Walking a Dog
Karen B. London, PhD | 12/29/2016
The Ultimate Holiday Gift
JoAnna Lou | 12/25/2016
Dog Lies Down After Police Command
Karen B. London, PhD | 12/23/2016
Study Finds BPA in Canned Dog Food—and Dogs
Sheila Pell | 12/22/2016
A Lost Dog Spent the Night
Karen B. London, PhD | 12/14/2016

Copyright © 1997-2017 The Bark, Inc. Dog Is My Co-Pilot® is a registered trademark of The Bark, Inc