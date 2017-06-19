Home
Guest Posts
Print|Text Size: ||
Smiling Dog: Gabby
By
The Bark
Dog's name and age: Gabby, 7 years
 
Adoption Story:  
We had lost 3 rescued Springer Spaniels in the previous 18 months to old age and illness. We decided to rescue a dog from the Humane Society. When we visited, it seemed everyone wanted a puppy but we saw a beautiful, doe-eyed Gabby. I asked the attendant why this lovely dog hadn't been adopted. He said he didn't know; she was the best dog in the entire facility, however, she had been at the shelter over a month and was on the short list to be euthanized. We immediately began the paperwork to adopt. We've never regretted a minute!
 
Gabby's interests:
Showing us her toys, belly rubs, chewing on a really good stick, chasing squirrels and watching mom paring carrots in the kitchen.
Print

More From The Bark

Surprise! It’s a Boy! Can You Afford Him?
By
Kristen Sullivan
border collie puppy holiday portrait photographer Brian Lane
Christmas Card Canines
By
Julia Kamysz Lane
Life with an Autism Service Dog, Part III
By
Michelle O'Neil
More in Guest Posts:
Fourth Canine Mayor in Kentucky Town
Karen B. London, PhD | 6/28/2017
Crazy Dog Laws
Karen B. London, PhD | 6/24/2017
First Full-Service Airport Veterinary Hospital
JoAnna Lou | 6/23/2017
Smiling Dog: Scout
The Bark | 6/23/2017
Dog Park Honors Fallen Marine
JoAnna Lou | 6/19/2017
Smiling Dog: Maggie
The Bark | 6/16/2017
Dogs Who Are Not Ready to End Walk
Karen B. London, PhD | 6/15/2017
Smiling Dog: Lexi
The Bark | 6/9/2017
Bad Dog Behavior is Not Charming
Karen B. London, PhD | 6/7/2017
Smiling Dog: Cassie
The Bark | 6/2/2017

Copyright © 1997-2017 The Bark, Inc. Dog Is My Co-Pilot® is a registered trademark of The Bark, Inc