Smiling Dog: Gabby

Dog's name and age: Gabby, 7 years

Adoption Story:

We had lost 3 rescued Springer Spaniels in the previous 18 months to old age and illness. We decided to rescue a dog from the Humane Society. When we visited, it seemed everyone wanted a puppy but we saw a beautiful, doe-eyed Gabby. I asked the attendant why this lovely dog hadn't been adopted. He said he didn't know; she was the best dog in the entire facility, however, she had been at the shelter over a month and was on the short list to be euthanized. We immediately began the paperwork to adopt. We've never regretted a minute!

Gabby's interests:

Showing us her toys, belly rubs, chewing on a really good stick, chasing squirrels and watching mom paring carrots in the kitchen.