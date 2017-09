Dog's name and age: Izzy, 6 years old

Izzy is extremely sweet and in touch with your mood often comforting when you're sick/hurt. It took years for her to get over loud noises and to trust. It's comforting, knowing that she has trust with us and we count on her as much as her with us. Her silliness is evident and her smile makes everyone smile.

Favorites:

Izzy loves running in the field, swimming in the pond, riding in the car, or anything her people are doing.