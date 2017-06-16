Home
Guest Posts
 Print|Text Size: ||
Smiling Dog: Maggie
The Bark
|
June 16, 2017

Dog's name and age: Maggie, 14 years old

Adoption Story:

Originally from Minnesota, Maggie's previous person couldn't keep her, so she was given to the rescue group Washington State Setter Rescue. Living in Seattle at the time, Maggie's soon-to-be people and their beagle were excited to meet her so they scheculed a visit. Maggie, then known as "Mcgyver", and her foster mom came over for a meet and greet and it was love at first sight! Everyone in the family knew it was a perfect match.

Maggie's Interests:

Tasty treats, taking up the whole couch, and doing tricks like high-fives.

Print
The Bark on Google+

More From The Bark

Queer Storytelling Series Focuses on Dogs
By
Sassafras Lowrey
Bark Reader Wins
By
Lisa Wogan
Google: “Shoot Dog”
By
Julia Kamysz Lane
More in Guest Posts:
Working to End Dog Breed Ban in Public Housing
Sassafras Lowrey | 6/1/2017
Dogs and Surprises on Newscasts
Karen B. London, PhD | 5/27/2017
Smiling Dog: Stanley
The Bark | 5/26/2017
Dogspotting
Rebecca Wallick | 5/23/2017
Smiling Dog: Huey
The Bark | 5/19/2017
Custody Battle Over Found Dog Leads to Lawsuit
Karen B. London, PhD | 5/17/2017
May I Please Meet Your Dog?
Karen B. London, PhD | 5/13/2017
Smiling Dog: Mojo
The Bark | 5/12/2017
Dogs in Neighborhood Communications
Karen B. London, PhD | 5/6/2017
Smiling Dog: Sophie
The Bark | 5/5/2017

Copyright © 1997-2017 The Bark, Inc. Dog Is My Co-Pilot® is a registered trademark of The Bark, Inc