Home
Guest Posts
 Print|Text Size: ||
Smiling Dog: Roosevelt
The Bark
|
June 30, 2017

Dog's name and age: Roosevelt, 1 year

Adoption Story:

We lost our 12-year-old Lab mix, Betsy, in December and our other dog, Hannah, seemed out-of-sorts and lonely without another dog in the house. I applied with the Pixel Fund Rescue (out of Florida and Maine) to be on their list of potential adopters. During the approval process, I saw Rosy's picture on their website (his name was Magoo at the time). What really drew me to him was the fact that he is blind. Hannah is blind and deaf, so I felt like it was meant to be that he would be her little brother. After talking to Rosy's foster mom several times, we decided that he would be a good match for our family.

On Dogs with Disabilities:

Both dogs are able to challenge peoples' assumptions about what a dog with a disability can do. We had no experience when we adopted Hannah, but she has shown us that she's 100% a dog first, and she does everything a typical dog does, in her own way. Roosevelt is the same; he's not very good at fetching a ball, but he certainly has other ways to play!

Print
The Bark on Google+

More From The Bark

Missouri Continues to Battle Over Puppy Mill Reforms
By
Lisa McCormick
Are Dogs Born Politicians?
By
Kathleen St. John
Beth and Harper Discover Height Matters
By
Beth Finke
More in Guest Posts:
Dog Park Honors Fallen Marine
JoAnna Lou | 6/19/2017
Smiling Dog: Maggie
The Bark | 6/16/2017
Dogs Who Are Not Ready to End Walk
Karen B. London, PhD | 6/15/2017
Smiling Dog: Lexi
The Bark | 6/9/2017
Bad Dog Behavior is Not Charming
Karen B. London, PhD | 6/7/2017
Smiling Dog: Cassie
The Bark | 6/2/2017
Working to End Dog Breed Ban in Public Housing
Sassafras Lowrey | 6/1/2017
Dogs and Surprises on Newscasts
Karen B. London, PhD | 5/27/2017
Smiling Dog: Stanley
The Bark | 5/26/2017
Dogspotting
Rebecca Wallick | 5/23/2017

Copyright © 1997-2017 The Bark, Inc. Dog Is My Co-Pilot® is a registered trademark of The Bark, Inc