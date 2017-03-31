Home
Guest Posts
 Print|Text Size: ||
Smiling Dog: Saphira
The Bark
|
March 31, 2017

Dog's name and age: Saphira, 4 years

Adoption Story:

Saphira was rescued from an unfortunate situation. She lived with drug addicts, was severely malnourished, and not cared for. Thankfully she was taken in by her new family and forever home! They have helped Saphira grow and enjoy life.

Saphira's Interests:

Saphira named after a character from the movie Eragon loves to swim, go for walks, and chase squirrels. She's known as a referee in her household, keeping an eye on her two pitbull fur-siblings when they play. When her person was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and had the surgery, Saphira was there, like a good friend. Her family loves and appreciates her.

Print
The Bark on Google+

More From The Bark

Time to Kick the Dog Out of Your Bed?
By
Lisa Wogan
Ho-Ho-Howl
By
Lisa Wogan
Things I Love About My Dog
By
Alison Pace
More in Guest Posts:
Neighbor Harassed Dog With His Drone
Karen B. London, PhD | 3/21/2017
Smiling Dog: Chester
The Bark | 3/17/2017
Peeing on the Leash or on Other Dogs
Karen B. London, PhD | 3/13/2017
Smiling Dog: Steve
The Bark | 3/10/2017
Smiling Dog: Buffy
The Bark | 3/3/2017
Oh, the Things Dogs Eat!
Karen B. London, PhD | 3/1/2017
Smiling Dog: Spooky Boo
The Bark | 2/24/2017
Smiling Dog: Tribute to Harley
The Bark | 2/17/2017
Smiling Dog: Sweet Peg
The Bark | 2/10/2017
Brushless Oral Care
The Bark | 2/6/2017

Copyright © 1997-2017 The Bark, Inc. Dog Is My Co-Pilot® is a registered trademark of The Bark, Inc