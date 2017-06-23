Home
Guest Posts
 Print|Text Size: ||
Smiling Dog: Scout
The Bark
|
June 23, 2017

Dog's name and age: Scout, 10 years old

Adoption Story:

I first spotted Scout and his brother on a bike ride in South Texas; they were puppies abandoned in a ditch on the side of the road. I went back to look for them in my car after my ride and spotted Scout bravely exploring his surroundings while his brother was laying low. I figured I'd just drop them off at the local shelter. When I saw the condition they were in up close, I knew they wouldn't have a chance in the city shelter due to severe overcrowding our area was facing. I decided get them checked by a vet, get them healthy and find homes for them myself. Scout never made it out of my house. The name Scout just seemed like the right name for a bold puppy!

More on Scout:

Scout loves attention, chasing and barking at birds, being chased by his sister Gracie (a Great Pyr mix who is 11) and belly rubs. Scout has many tricks, but the best thing he does is come get me when Gracie doing something she's not supposed to!

What are Scouts's nicknames?

Bubba, Bubba Boy, Scooter, Barky Bark, and best of all, Sweet Pea because that's what he is.

Print
The Bark on Google+

More From The Bark

Runners and Dogs
By
Lisa Wogan
Painted Dogs
By
Lisa Wogan
Making Animal Shelters Better
By
Shirley Zindler
More in Guest Posts:
Dogs Who Are Not Ready to End Walk
Karen B. London, PhD | 6/15/2017
Smiling Dog: Lexi
The Bark | 6/9/2017
Bad Dog Behavior is Not Charming
Karen B. London, PhD | 6/7/2017
Smiling Dog: Cassie
The Bark | 6/2/2017
Working to End Dog Breed Ban in Public Housing
Sassafras Lowrey | 6/1/2017
Dogs and Surprises on Newscasts
Karen B. London, PhD | 5/27/2017
Smiling Dog: Stanley
The Bark | 5/26/2017
Dogspotting
Rebecca Wallick | 5/23/2017
Smiling Dog: Huey
The Bark | 5/19/2017
Custody Battle Over Found Dog Leads to Lawsuit
Karen B. London, PhD | 5/17/2017

Copyright © 1997-2017 The Bark, Inc. Dog Is My Co-Pilot® is a registered trademark of The Bark, Inc