Home
Guest Posts
 Print|Text Size: ||
Smiling Dog: Sherman
The Bark
|
September 29, 2017

Dog's name and age: Sherman, 18 years old

Adoption Story: Sherman came into our lives as a "therapy" puppy; I had recently lost my younger sister and he provided an enornmous amount of unconditional love. He was our first pet as a newly married couple and gave us so much love for 18 years. As a young pug, Sherman loved to play with toys and was always the perfect companion. He went everywhere with us and truly was our "kid"!

This picture was taken last year (2016), one week before he peacefully passed away at home. Sherman was truly a gift and holds a big part of our hearts. As he grew older, he was definitely a Southern gentlemen who loved everyone and everyone loved him!

Print
The Bark on Google+

More From The Bark

Conference Examines the Paradox of Purebred Breeding
By
The Bark
Does Your Dog Have an Underbite?
By
Julia Kamysz Lane
Closed Tracks Displace Greyhounds
By
Lisa Wogan
More in Guest Posts:
Memory Wins When Dogs Sleep
Julie Hecht | 9/2/2017
Smiling Dog: Izzy
The Bark | 9/1/2017
Smiling Dog: Mojo
The Bark | 8/25/2017
A Dog Even Nicer Than I Realized
Karen B. London, PhD | 8/23/2017
Smiling Dog: Lizzie
The Bark | 8/18/2017
The Benefits of Fresh Dog Food
Megan Spurrell | 8/15/2017
Smiling Dog: Khaleesi
The Bark | 8/11/2017
Smiling Dog: Gabriel
The Bark | 8/11/2017
dOGUMENTA: America’s First Art Exhibit For Dogs
The Bark | 8/9/2017
True Love: The Bond with Our Dogs
Karen B. London, PhD | 8/8/2017

Copyright © 1997-2017 The Bark, Inc. Dog Is My Co-Pilot® is a registered trademark of The Bark, Inc