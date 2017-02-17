Smiling Dog: Tribute to Harley

What’s your dog’s name and age? Harley, 16 years

Adoption Story:

Harley's person saw an ad on the internet offering a four-year-old dog who could no longer be cared for. The previous owners had divorced, while one was always traveling for work, the other divorcee moved into a apartment too small for Harley. Harley had so much joy and couldn't wait to share it with his new person! He licked his new person's face and didn't stop for weeks.

Harley's Interests:

He loved daily walks and absolutely loved people. He would work a room like a politician, greeting each person while smiling, and making friends.

Harley was a beautiful dog with a beautiful heart, he had charisma and was a joy to be around. Harley touched all the people in his life in a way that no animal had ever done before. Harley passed away last November, leaving a legacy of love behind. His family visits him often at a spot overlooking a pond, sharing stories of their walks in the woods and wonderful life.