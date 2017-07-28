Smiling Dog: Trumper

Dog's name and age: Trumper Flash Avogadro, 6 years old

Adoption Story:

My previous dog had terminal end-stage cancer that came on very quickly. Before he passed, I began volunteering at the local animal shelter because I knew I had to have dogs in my life to stay sane following his upcoming passing. After a few months of volunteering, I helped my sweet friend of twelve years peacefully enter the next realm. It was the worst experience ever—I knew I did the right thing, but oh, how I missed him!

One day while volunteering several months later I met Trumper at the shelter. Even I surprised myself but something just felt right, we had an immediate bond. He joined our family and has been unabashedly a mama's boy ever since.

Trumper's Name:

Trumper was his shelter name! He is such a spastic dork and would "trump" about that I just had to keep it. Flash just for "cool points", and Avogadro to fulfill my inner geek. Trumper's sister, Madame Curie, who was adopted last November also shows off his family's geekiness.