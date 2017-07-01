Summertime Reading List 2017

NON-FICTION

Rescuing Penny Jane by Amy Sutherland. A survey of what it means to be a shelter dog, and strategies for shelters success.

The Dogs of Avalon by Laura Schenone. Profiles of courageous Irish women and the Greyhounds they fight to save.

Imp: The Imperfect Pup by Jody Rosengarten. A lighthearted take on the serious matter of a how the human drive for perfection might actually screw-up dogs.

The Science Behind a Happy Dog by Emma Grigg, PhD and Tammy Donaldson, PhD. Dog behavior experts explore our current understanding of canine well being in this engaging and authoritative training guide.

FICTION

The Right Side by Spencer Quinn. A a war veteran and her unforgettable dog, both with distinctive qualities set out on a quest.

CLASSICS

Pack of Two by Carolyn Knapp. It’s coming up to its 20th anniversary, this is still one of the best books on the intensity of the human-canine bond.

The Other End of the Leash by Patricia McConnell, PhD. No one explains our relationship to dogs better.

Inside a Dog by Alexandra Horowitz, PhD. A thorough investigation into what it means to be a dog. (Plus new young reader’s edition.)