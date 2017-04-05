Home
Work of Dogs
 Print|Text Size: ||
Therapy Dog Uncovers Contaminated Water
San Diego is starting district wide water testing after a dog refuses to drink water from a classroom sink.
JoAnna Lou
|
April 5, 2017
It's easy to get caught up in the busy day to day of our lives and overlook important details. On the other hand, our dogs live in the moment and take notice of of all the little things we miss. They also have the benefit of a much better sense of smell and hearing than we do. So in a way, it's not surprising that a San Diego therapy dog alerted a school to a serious problem.

Earlier this year, a teacher at Emerson-Bandini Elementary School noticed her therapy dog wouldn't drink from a bowl filled with water from the classroom sink. She then noticed a sheen similar to what oil looks like on the surface of water. The district tested a sampling of water from around campus and detected contaminants that exceeded the state's allowable level. According to the school district, they found vinyl chloride (C2H2Cl), a chemical that is related to degrading plastic, in a range up to 2.35 micrograms per liter. The maximum allowable level is 0.5 micrograms per liter.

As a result, beginning this week all pipes in the San Diego Unified School District will be tested for contaminants including lead. And in the meantime, the students are drinking bottled water until the district can ensure their safety.

There are countless stories of dogs who detect medical conditions, sense when bad weather is coming, and alert people to someone in trouble. Our pets have an uncanny ability to notice things that go right over our head. The students at Emerson-Bandini Elementary School are lucky that this therapy dog uncovered the toxic water before anyone became sick.

Have your dogs ever alerted you to something peculiar? 

Print

JoAnna Lou is a New York City-based researcher, writer and agility enthusiast.

Photo by Gord Webster/flickr.

More From The Bark

Puppy Raisers Wanted
By
Rikke Jorgensen
Veteran Barred from Flying with Her Service Dog
By
JoAnna Lou
Guest Editorial: Dogs Redeem Us
By
Annika Deasy
More in Work of Dogs:
NFL Quarterback Supports Police Dogs
JoAnna Lou | 12/19/2016
Four Legged Employee Goes Viral
JoAnna Lou | 12/10/2016
From Maine's Wilderness to Hollywood's Red Carpet
JoAnna Lou | 11/27/2016
Stress Busting Benefits of Airport Therapy Dogs
by Rebecca Wallick
Veteran Barred from Flying with Her Service Dog
JoAnna Lou | 11/1/2016
UTI Detection Pups
JoAnna Lou | 10/22/2016
Wounded Warrior Service Dog Act
JoAnna Lou | 9/24/2016
Parents Take On School Districts Refusing Service Dogs
by Donna Jackel
Homesickness at School
JoAnna Lou | 9/16/2016
Saved from the Rubble
JoAnna Lou | 9/8/2016

Copyright © 1997-2017 The Bark, Inc. Dog Is My Co-Pilot® is a registered trademark of The Bark, Inc