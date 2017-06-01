Home
Guest Posts
 Print|Text Size: ||
Working to End Dog Breed Ban in Public Housing
Sassafras Lowrey
|
June 1, 2017
Ernie, the pit bull mix who inspired Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski to sponsor a bill to disallow breed-specific bans by landlords.
Ernie, the pit bull mix who inspired Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski to sponsor a bill to disallow breed-specific bans by landlords.

New legislation being introduced in New York could change the lives of dog loving low income New Yorkers dogs, and very likely the thousands of dogs in NYC area shelters and rescue organizations. New York State Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski, himself a rescued Pit Bull owner is spearheading legislation that would prevent landlords in public housing from discriminating against any specific breed of dog.

Currently, the New York City Housing Authority or NYCHA which manages the nations oldest and largest public housing program providing low income apartments to over 400,000 New Yorkers has had a breed specific ban in place since 2009. When that ban took effect 115 dogs, mostly Pit Bulls were surrendered to Animal Control, 49 of whom were euthanized. NYCHA housing as explained by the Mayor’s Alliance For NYC Animals “restricts specific breeds, including Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, and Dobermans, either pure- or mixed-breed.” The breed ban actually impacts over twenty breeds (including some fairly rare ones) and dogs mixed of any of those breeds

Breeds and Breed Mixes Currently banned from NYCHA Housing: Akita Inu, Alangu Mastiff, Alano Español, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Argentine Dogo, Bedington Terrier, Boston Terrier, Bull and Terrier Bull Terrier, Bully Kutta, Cane Corso, Dogue de Bordeaux, Dogo Sardesco, English Mastiff, Fila Brasileiro, Gull Dong, GullTerr, Irish Staffordshire Bull, Korea Jindo Dog, Lottatore Brindisino, Neapolitan Mastiff, Perro de Presa Canario (Canary dog), Perro de Presa Mallorquin (Cade Bou), Shar Pei, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Tosa Inu

Assemblyman Zebrowski’s proposal will be discussed by the New York State Assembly’s Housing Committee in the coming weeks, and then will go before the full Assembly followed by the Senate. In an interview with ABC news Assemblyman Zebrowski said: “You can have no dogs, you can have a restriction on the number of dogs, you can have some sort of subjective criteria to evaluate the dog, make sure they are not dangerous…. You just can't banish all of one type of breed.”

Print

Sassafras Lowrey is a Certified Trick Dog Trainer, and assists with dog agility classes. Sassafras lives in Brooklyn.

SassafrasLowrey.com

More From The Bark

Show Dog, Pomeranian
5 Reasons to Adopt a Dog
By
Alison Pace
Guide Dog-in-Training Works the Red Carpet
By
Megan Minkiewicz
A Guide To Bringing a Dog Home For The First Time
By
Santa Fe Animal Shelter
More in Guest Posts:
Dogspotting
Rebecca Wallick | 5/23/2017
Smiling Dog: Huey
The Bark | 5/19/2017
Custody Battle Over Found Dog Leads to Lawsuit
Karen B. London, PhD | 5/17/2017
May I Please Meet Your Dog?
Karen B. London, PhD | 5/13/2017
Smiling Dog: Mojo
The Bark | 5/12/2017
Dogs in Neighborhood Communications
Karen B. London, PhD | 5/6/2017
Smiling Dog: Sophie
The Bark | 5/5/2017
Smiling Dog: Pawnie
The Bark | 4/28/2017
Smiling Dog: Henry
The Bark | 4/21/2017
Maja and Her Great Dane, Rosie
Karen B. London, PhD | 4/15/2017

Copyright © 1997-2017 The Bark, Inc. Dog Is My Co-Pilot® is a registered trademark of The Bark, Inc