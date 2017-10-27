Print | | | Text Size: 100% Human Quality Dog Food Delivered to Your Door We’re so excited to introduce PetPlate to our readers. PetPlate delivers pre-portioned, ready-to-eat,100% human-quality dog food right to your door. (If you are a fan of Shark Tank you may remember seeing PetPlate founder Renaldo and his dog Winston). Their food is made with fresh, quality ingredients under the watchful eye of their veterinary nutritionist by their team of talented chefs. Fresh, healthy dog food delivered to your door … it’s a concept whose time has arrived. It’s particularly important in these times of uncertainty — with questionable sourcing and dubious food processing practices. PetPlate can take the guesswork out of your dog’s feeding regime with their customized meal plans. The Bark and PetPlate are kicking off our 2017 Halloween dog costume contest, which we are pleased to co-sponsor! (scroll down for more). Three lucky winners will receive a month of PetPlate meals for free! To underscore the importance of a good diet to support the health and well-being of your dog, we share the following tips: Know the ingredients that may prevent or slow the development of certain cancers. According to a recent scientific study, adding fresh fruits & vegetables to your dog’s bowl can decrease their risk of certain cancers by 65% in some dogs. THAT’S RIGHT, 65 PERCENT. So, try to add these fruits and veggies to your dog’s diet at least three times a week — apples, blueberries, cauliflower, pumpkin, and broccoli are great to start with. Even better news is that it’s relatively easy to incorporate these healthy ingredients into your dog’s diet (pro tip: PetPlate makes it even easier!). Watch your pup’s weight. Pudgy pups may look adorable waddling around, so who wants to tell your furry best friend that they have to cut back on how much they’re eating? We get it. But pet obesity is one of the biggest health threats to dogs, and it can shorten their lives in a serious way. It goes without saying that everything you feed your dog should be nutrient dense, but you can take it a step further by giving them the correct food portions. Remember that portions are also affected by dog size and activity level, so what works for your Lab-mix won’t work for a Westie. That’s why PetPlate customizes your dog food plan based on your pet’s life-stage and weight. Be cautious of wording on dog food labels. So, you’ve decided to take your pet’s nutrition as seriously as you take your own — good for you! That means picking up packets of pet food and flipping it over to read the food label, only to find it’s baffling. You’ve learned which ingredients to avoid in human food, but how can you make heads or tails of a pet food label? The FDA requires different standards for different product labels. Anything that includes “with” as part of the product name (such as Dog Food With Beef) only has to include 3% of that ingredient! Only 3% BEEF? REALLY? And anything labeled with “flavor” in the title, like “Chicken Flavor for Dogs” only requires that the flavor is simply “detectable.” Very sneaky, indeed. And for those of you that are already cooking homemade food for your dog — kudos! Just make sure they are getting all of the vitamins and supplements they need. Let PetPlate help! If you’re like us, you treat your pets like family, and you really care about the food you feed your dog. We love the concept behind PetPlate and suggest you give them a try. They deliver pre-portioned, ready-to-eat, human-quality dog food right to your door. Plus, they are offering a great deal of 50% off your first box by using code “THEBARK50”. Sign up here to get started. ENTER OUR HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST Share photos of your dog in the spirit of Halloween and you’ll be entered to win a month of delectable PetPlate meals for free! Old photos or new are welcome … three winners will be selected at random to win. Go to thebark.com/halloween to learn more and to enter. Print The Bark on Google+