5 Cool Dog-Friendly Retro Camping Trailer Hotels and Resorts

Our love affair with retro continues with a new-old concept: lovingly restored vintage trailers clustered together as hotels on wheels. Airstreams, Spartans, Shastas, Vagabonds, Avions—some of the great names from the golden age of travel trailers can be found in these vacation camps.

Vibe-wise, they run the gamut: Taos and Marfa are alt-crunchy, Ojai is New Age bohemian, Harts Camp in Oregon is more mainstream and Autocamp in California is more luxurious. Thankfully, many are dog-friendly retreats. So, after a day trip to soak up the attractions, we can return to all the comforts of home, plus dramatic sunsets, barbeques and stories around the fire, fun made better by sharing it with our best four-legged friends.

Left to Right: A guest at El Cosmico, Marfa; Autocamp suite, Santa Barbara; Autocamp suite, interior, Yosemite