5 Ways to Get Your Dog Involved in Festivities This Christmas

It’s the most wonderful time of the year again. The season when we gather together with friends and family and look forward to the much-anticipated joyful festivities. There is so much to look forward to this holiday season, from carol singing to putting up the tree and sitting down for Christmas dinner.

However, as we start to enjoy these Christmas traditions, we mustn’t forget about our furry family members. So, if you’re looking for ways to involve your pup in the festive cheer, look no further. We’ve outlined five ways you can ensure your pup won’t miss out on any of the fun.

1. Buy Your Dog an Advent Calendar

Advent calendars for dogs are all the rage these days. If you haven’t done so already, now is the perfect time to buy your dog an advent calendar filled with treats to enjoy in the countdown to Christmas. The good news is that there are plenty of creative advent calendars made explicitly for dogs out there for you to choose from. Some popular options are available at Chewy, Sam’s Club, Williams Sonoma, and Etsy. If you’re struggling to decide and running out of time, why not browse through Amazon? Many of these dog advent calendars are available with next-day delivery.

When looking for an advent calendar for your pup, there are some important factors to consider. Before buying, be sure you look at the ingredients list. Look for an advent calendar with quality ingredients that are healthy for your pup and ensure they are safe for your pup to digest. This is particularly important if your dog suffers from food allergies.

2. Get Your Dog a Festive Outfit

These days, more and more families are investing in matching, ‘instagrammable’ festive outfit sets. From Christmas jumpers to pajamas, these outfits are a great way to get everyone involved in the fun. You can also help your pet show off their festive cheer by decking them out in adorable Christmas gear. If you’ve found that your dog really doesn’t enjoy wearing clothes, such as jackets or raincoats, don’t force it. There’s nothing worse than making your pup feel uncomfortable, and you should always respect your dog’s boundaries. If your dog isn’t the clothes-wearing type, you could choose more subtle Christmas attire, such as a jingle bells dog collar or tartan bandana.

3. Take Your Dog on a Magical Winter Walk

One of the most enjoyable parts of the day is the annual Christmas walk. There’s nothing better than getting out of the house and into the fresh air—especially after all that turkey. What’s more, your pup will love you for taking them on a long winter walk. It’s time to wrap up warm with the whole family and head outdoors. Take your dog to explore somewhere new, look around the community for neighborhoods with festive lights and decorations. Plus, if you’ve treated your pet to a new dog collar and lead, this can be a great opportunity to show it off.

4. Bake a Christmas Dog Cake

Christmas fruitcakes can be a bit hit and miss at this time of the year—you either love it or hate it. However, it’s a known fact that all dogs love cake. So, this can be another great way to spoil your pup for the holidays. There are many different ingredients you can use to make your cake, but it’s important to use a recipe specifically for dogs and agrees with your pup’s dietary requirements. Popular choices for Christmas pupcakes include liver, pumpkin, lentil, and chickpea. Remember can even add festive decorations with fruits and veggies to complete the look.

5. Get Your Dog Involved in Opening Gifts

If you’ve spent past birthdays with your dog, you’re probably already aware of the fact that dogs seriously enjoy the sensation of unwrapping gifts. Once a dog gets a taste for ripping the paper off of presents, they’ll never look back. Since gift unwrapping is usually a chance for the whole family to sit down together around the tree, this can be a perfect way to get your dog involved in the fun.