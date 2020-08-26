7 Treats for National Dog Day

It’s National Dog Day! Whether you think of today as simply another mark on the calendar or, instead, you embrace the opportunity to treat your pup extra special today … The Bark editors have rounded up some of their favorite gift ideas from artisanal treats to DIY projects to help you and your doggo celebrate being best friends.

West Paw Freeze Dried Treats

Some dog treats are simply too hard to source and challenging to produce on your own, so we turned to our friends at West Paw Design who are committed to the highest levels of sourcing and sustainable production methods. Their treats are made from quality ingredients, produced in the U.S. and free of preservatives and additives. These are great store-bought protein-based treats.

Farm Hound Liver and Blood Sprinkles Toppers

Food toppers are a great way to supplement your dogs’ meals, and these new products, featuring blood and liver sprinkles, are like fairy dust to your pups’ palate. They are a great source of iron and protein and supports zero waste farming

Matching Facemask & Dog Bandana

Do your part against the pandemic by wearing a handcrafted facemask while your dog sports a matching bandana. Made in Guatemala of 100% cotton, these handwoven items are comfortable and stylish. Facemasks have elastic ear straps and a hidden pocket for optional filter. One size fits all. The bandanas are double-layered and “triangularish” in shape for a good fit for a dog. Comes in three sizes.

Slow-Feed Bowl

This ceramic bowl helps your dog slow down at mealtime and reduces gulping food or water to allow easier digestion. The unique paw shape in the bowl’s center provides an obstacle to the food placed therein. These ceramic bowls are non-toxic, lead-free, rust-free and dishwasher safe. Plus, it comes personalized with your dog’s name!

Make Your Dog Happy: A Guide to How They Think, What They Do (and Don’t) Want, and Getting to “Good Dog!” Behavior

Is your dog is trying to tell you something? Canine experts and fellow dog-lovers Melissa Starling and Paul McGreevy’s insightful book will help you understand how dogs use body language to communicate and help you learn to see the world as your dog does. In short, showing you how to decode your dog’s emotions and behaviors, and be the best dog parent you can be.

DIY projects

We love Do-It-Yourself (DIY) projects—there are few things more satisfying that making something from scratch and sharing it with a loved one. Some of these projects are do-able in one day (the snuffle mat and treats), while this bed creation will take much longer (holiday gift anyone?).

Crocheted Dog Bed

Make your pup a colorful dog bed using yarn scraps. This project is perfect for makers of all ages.

Make Your Dog a Snuffle Mat

This toy engages dogs to use their sense of smell to sniff out hidden treats. It’s a great activity for dogs of all ages but particularly favored by senior dogs who get their kicks from less strenuous games.

Homemade Treats

Nothing says “I love you” more effectively than homemade delectables. We suggest two easy-to-bake dog treats—one recipe featuring pumpkin and one recipe that contains one of favorite “super” foods—apples.

Here’s a cool treat for warm weather … an icy blend of juice and fruit that is both healthy and refreshing for those dog days that remain.