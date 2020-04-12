Science and History

The ABCs of Dog Genetics

By Claudia Kawczynska, April 2020

Adam Boyko, PhD, Chief Science Officer for Embark, a leading canine genetic testing service, is launching a virtual classroom series to help young and old alike to understand genetics in dogs. First up is his six-minute video lesson decoding the role that three genes play in determining a dog’s coat, the length of fur short or long, the texture wirey, curly or straight, and how coat color traits are also developed. He makes understanding dominant and recessive genes simple and easy to grasp and what happens when breeds and coat types are all mixed together. Get ready for lesson number one:

Claudia Kawczynska is The Bark's co-founder and Editor-in-Chief.

thebark.com

We Recommend

Trait Relationships and Genetics in Dogs
Three Genes Behind the Canine Coat
Large photo of Black Labrador Mix: Stefanie Timmermann
Hunting For the Genes That Influence Dog Behavior

Related Content

red Irish Setters
Newly Discovered Genetic Element Adjusts Coat Color in Dogs
Another Way That People And Dogs Are Of One Mind
husky puppy
Estrogen’s Opposing Effects on Mammary Tumors in Dogs