The ABCs of Dog Genetics

Adam Boyko, PhD, Chief Science Officer for Embark, a leading canine genetic testing service, is launching a virtual classroom series to help young and old alike to understand genetics in dogs. First up is his six-minute video lesson decoding the role that three genes play in determining a dog’s coat, the length of fur short or long, the texture wirey, curly or straight, and how coat color traits are also developed. He makes understanding dominant and recessive genes simple and easy to grasp and what happens when breeds and coat types are all mixed together. Get ready for lesson number one: