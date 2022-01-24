Adoptable Dina

Dog’s name and age: Dina, 7 years

Dina will have you rooting for the underdog!

Dina is an extraordinary dog that you just have to meet in person to understand just how wonderful and special she is. Her best feature by far is her nubbin tail that is always wagging and wiggling her whole bum along with it! She is wiggly, jiggly, happy, and a true delight! Talk about instant mood-booster, when you are with Dina, it is truly possible to be upset about anything. Her positive vibe is contagious and will have you giggling within minutes. She is perfect!!

Dina’s adoption fee has been generously covered by The Farmer’s Dog!

Here is what her foster has to say:

Dina is a beautiful, sweet and loyal girl who just wants to be by your side to give you lots of love and attention. She’s very smart (hello, Cattle Dog!) and she was able to learn her way around our house and yard within a day of joining us.

Dina loves to play tug of war and fetch (she listens for where the toy lands!) and she really enjoys going for leisurely walks around the neighborhood. She is totally house trained and will let you know if she needs to go out. Dina is very friendly with all people and will make a perfect addition to a lucky family!

She's available for adoption through Muttville.