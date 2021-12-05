[Adoptable] Phyllis Diller

Dog’s name and age: Phyllis Diller

Adopt Her: There is nothing funny about how much we love our Phyllis Diller’s do! Just look at that hair! This Phyllis might not be performing on the Ed Sullivan show any time soon, but she would love to curl up next to you while you watch instead. In fact, she will happily snuggle while you watch anything, not just comedy-she has dichromatic vision and doesn’t speak english so go ahead and put anything on the tube. She’ll just be happy in your company!

Phyllis and other senior dogs are available at Muttville.