African Wild Dogs: Helping to Restore Wildlife Ecosystems

There is a new NOVA PBS, not-to-be-missed special that takes a look at the important role that predators, such as the African wild dog, play in the health and balance of an ecosystem. This amazing film, from NOVA and HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, premieres on PBS on Wednesday, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET/8C on PBS.

Narrated by Michael C. Hall, NATURE’S FEAR FACTOR features exclusive access to the Gorongosa Restoration Project in Mozambique, revealing how this monumental effort is providing a critical new home for the endangered wild dogs, helping restore one of Africa’s great national parks, and shedding new light on the role fear plays in wildlife ecosystems. It’s real-time field science that could well decide whether the Gorongosa ecosystem survives, or spirals out of control.

With long-term and exclusive access, this film takes viewers inside the grand experiment of Gorongosa National Park, from the arrival of the wild dogs on a special charter flight, to their release into the wild and their (adorable) large litter of pups. The film explores the questions the scientists have, including will they bond into a cohesive pack and reclaim a territory their species roamed many decades ago? Will they succumb to hidden dangers lurking in the park? And will their prey even know to be scared after decades of living the good life with no predators around?

Pile of African wild dog pups in Gorongosa National Park. Credit: Gorongosa Media / Brett Kuxhausen

The scientists are also concerned that the pack might leave the unfenced park and head into the surrounding communities. That’s a problem Gorongosa is already facing with elephants, which cross the river to feast on nutritious crops grown by the local farmers. The park is using innovative solutions—including surprisingly effective beehive fences—to try and keep the elephants at bay, but they highlight the challenges of an effort of this scale. They’re creating the blueprints as they go, tapping into ecological knowledge from other places, and forging new ground in their understanding of complicated ecosystem dynamics. “It's a living laboratory,” says Princeton University ecologist Robert Pringle, “where we can bring our science out into the field and try to figure out the rules that ecosystems work by.”

Watch this fascinating program, NATURE’S FEAR FACTOR that premieres Wednesday, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET/8C on PBS and will be available for streaming online and on the PBS video app.