Roses are red, Violets are blue. Write an ode to your dog—we’ve got prizes for you!

We know you love your dog, and what better way to express that love than in verse? We're pleased to announce the return of The Bark's Annual Puppy Love Poetry Contest. To enter, simply finish the classic doggerel, “Roses are red, Violets are blue,” with a few lines about your canine Valentine or write your own poem as a comment on our Facebook page or comment below. We’ll have a prize for our favorite, including a selection of our favorite books and other treats, plus an appearance in Bark's Spring issue!

Multiple entries—and wild creativity—are welcome. The contest ends February 14th 2018 at 11:59 PM PST, so start channeling your inner Shakespeare!