Astronaut Reunites With Her Dog

The video showing astronaut Christina Koch greeting her dog LBD (Little Brown Dog) after spending 11 months in space has everyone excited. Okay, not as excited as Koch and LBD, but pretty enthusiastic just the same.

Though few people can relate to the life of an astronaut, we understand all too well the feeling of coming home to our dogs. Whether we are away for the work day, for several days or for many months, the joy of returning to our best friends is universal. It makes no difference if you come home from a distance of a few miles or all the way from space, there’s nothing better than an effusive welcome from your dog.

When Christina Koch left the planet nearly a year ago, there was no way for her to explain to her pup that she would be not coming back for a long time. Luckily, the enthusiasm LBD displayed at the reunion suggests that the dog is not holding a grudge.