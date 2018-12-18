Bark Likes This: 4 Dog-Themed Wallpaper Ideas

Celebrate your passion for pups with these four modern wallpaper ideas.

Turn up the charm with this classic dog-themed wallpaper by York Wallcoverings. You'll find hip Dalmations, dapper Boston Terriers and regal Danes among other notable breeds featured. These affluent pups show their class with highlighted accessories. Comes in three accent color choices.

Size: 33' x 21"

This adorable and humorous Dachshund print wallpaper is hand-screened in the USA, and printed with eco-friendly inks. The pattern has the perfect neutral tone which could work well for both kids and adults. Take a look and you'll see the multilingual scripts on these hounds.

Size: 15' x 27"

Punch up the color in any room up with this new dog take on geometric wallpaper. This dog-themed wallpaper will make a statement with the inspired canine imagery and brilliant color combinations. It's the perfect companion for any dog-friendly home.

Size: 24" x 32'9"

Like the look of wallpaper but hate the idea of installation? Well look no further than this vintage-inspired removable dog wallpaper. This wallpaper is easy to install, very forgiving and works on most walls. This particular design keeps things simple with stylish black and white breed sketches.

Available in various sizes.