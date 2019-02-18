Bark Likes This: Ceramic Slow-Feed Dog Bowl

Dog bowls labeled "Slow Feed" help dogs change the pace of their eating. Discouraging dogs from gulping food down quickly has many benefits including better digestion, helping to prevent vomiting and gastric bloat. Unlike many other slow feed bowls which are plastic or metal, this bowl by Sweetheart Ceramics is hand thrown ceramic and 100% non-toxic. Each bowl can also be personalized with a pet's name too. While this bowl might not slow the most rambunctious dogs, it should work well for most dogs, and comes in five sizes.