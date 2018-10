Upgrade your dog's digs with this amazingly modern pet bed by Cozy Cama. This minimalist dog bed uses non-toxic finishes and sources all their hardwoods from the USA. Each dog bed is hand-built and as such is one of a kind.

In addition to a commitment to sustainability, Cozy Cama commits to giving, with each purchase a donation is made to a needy child through the non-profit Sweet Sleep.

Fits standard human pillows. Available in three finishes and three sizes.