The winter season is just around the corner. We think you'll be smitten with these handy bike mittens.

While technically not a mitten, these dog-themed bike hand-warmers make for the perfect biking accessory. The super cute crochet hand-warmers affix to bike handlebars so you can easily slip on the mitten when riding keeping your hands toasty.

One size fits all but they tend to run a little small.