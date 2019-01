Bark Likes This: Dog Wearables

Send PupSocks a photo of your favorite furry buddy and receive a pair of personalized socks and the warm glow that comes from knowing your purchase helps PupSocks help animals in need.

Legendary, made-in-the-USA Stormy Kromer gear is now available for the intrepid outdoors dog. Pair this machine-washable fleece Kritter Kromer hat with one of their dog jackets in comfy fleece or flannel-lined waxed cotton. (Don’t forget a matching hat for yourself.)