Bark Likes This: Dog Wearables

By The Bark, January 2019
Qalo’s silicone ID tags; PupSocks; Nordic Star Studio's wool mittens; Stormy Kromer's Kritter Kromer

ID TAGS

Qalo’s silicone ID tags, with four full lines of personalized text on the back and snazzy designs on the front, are all-around, (rattle-proof) winners.

MITTENS

Upcycled Boiled Wool Mittens. These embroidered handmade handwarmers are crafted from vintage wool fabrics and lined with soft polar fleece.

PERSONALIZED SOCKS

Send PupSocks a photo of your favorite furry buddy and receive a pair of personalized socks and the warm glow that comes from knowing your purchase helps PupSocks help animals in need.

PUP HAT

Legendary, made-in-the-USA Stormy Kromer gear is now available for the intrepid outdoors dog. Pair this machine-washable fleece Kritter Kromer hat with one of their dog jackets in comfy fleece or flannel-lined waxed cotton. (Don’t forget a matching hat for yourself.)

