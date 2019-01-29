Bark Likes This: Dog Wearables

ID TAGS
Qalo’s silicone ID tags, with four full lines of personalized text on the back and snazzy designs on the front, are all-around, (rattle-proof) winners.
MITTENS
Upcycled Boiled Wool Mittens. These embroidered handmade handwarmers are crafted from vintage wool fabrics and lined with soft polar fleece.
PERSONALIZED SOCKS
Send PupSocks a photo of your favorite furry buddy and receive a pair of personalized socks and the warm glow that comes from knowing your purchase helps PupSocks help animals in need.
PUP HAT
Legendary, made-in-the-USA Stormy Kromer gear is now available for the intrepid outdoors dog. Pair this machine-washable fleece Kritter Kromer hat with one of their dog jackets in comfy fleece or flannel-lined waxed cotton. (Don’t forget a matching hat for yourself.)