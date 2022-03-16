Bark Likes This: Dremel Pet Nail Grooming Kit

It might sound scary, but you really can cut your dog’s nails at home—and the cordless Dremel makes it easy. For dogs with light-colored nails, nail trimming using a standard clipper has been a relatively straightforward (though sometimes worrisome) process. But it’s a whole different ball game for dogs with dark-colored nails because it can be challenging to get it right. With the lightweight Dremel, you never have to worry about accidental over trims because your dog yanks their paw away.

You’ll be pleasantly surprised at how easy it is and how well your dog adapts to it, even senior dogs like mine. The latest in the Dremel lineup is the Dremel 7350-PET which is 7% quieter than previous models. You can hardly tell it’s on, and at least the two dogs (13yrs and 8yrs) I tested were unaffected by the slight noise it produced.

Dremel provides simple but spot-on instructions on how to help your dog be comfortable with the process. Make the introduction slowly (with loads of yummy treats) before actually attempting to trim any nails—go at your dog’s pace. Once you get past the initial introduction, the Dremel makes it effortless to keep up with your pup’s nail trimmings.

Includes rechargeable 4 Volt Lithium-Ion battery. Available on Amazon and Chewy.com.