Home & Garden

​Bark Likes This: Frayed Earth Toned Bandanna

By Daniela Lopez, November 2018
Cute - Design Dog Bandannas / Dog Kerchief

By Photos by Togo

​Inspired by her Alaskan Malamute, Togo, Julie Caisse began to create brightly colored bandannas for her dogs to wear while out hiking. She found other hikers were nervous about her large wolf-like dogs while on the trail but once the dogs sported a bandanna the fear seemed to disapate. She's continued her work with this beautiful earth toned bandanna. Available in sizes 8" to 26" and monograms available. Plus 5% of profits go to soidog.org humane efforts.

See More

We Recommend

Ending the Dog Meat Trade
Volunteer Vacations
Four Countries Seek to End Dog Smuggling

Related Content

A Mudroom Dedicated to Muddy Paws and Sleepy Dogs
By Mary Jo Bowling, Houzz
6 Design Ideas for Happy and Healthy Pets
By Sally Augustin, Houzz
How to Keep Your Pets Safe During the Holidays
By Marianne Lipanovich, Houzz

Sponsored Content

FROM AROUND THE WEB