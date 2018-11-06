​Bark Likes This: Frayed Earth Toned Bandanna

​Inspired by her Alaskan Malamute, Togo, Julie Caisse began to create brightly colored bandannas for her dogs to wear while out hiking. She found other hikers were nervous about her large wolf-like dogs while on the trail but once the dogs sported a bandanna the fear seemed to disapate. She's continued her work with this beautiful earth toned bandanna. Available in sizes 8" to 26" and monograms available. Plus 5% of profits go to soidog.org humane efforts.