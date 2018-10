We love these outstanding handmade cards from Holly Havnaer. As a paper aficionado who has loved dogs for years, Holly has mixed her two interests taking it to the next level with these cute cards. These 3.5 x 5" cards can be found in various breed styles like Chihuahua and Dachshund. While the cards pictured above are Halloween themed, you can find many dog-themed cards for all occasions at the A Paper Affaire shop.