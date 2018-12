This beautifully handcrafted dog bowl set is made from the artisans over at MudLOVE. Each bowl is hand thrown in Indiana and made from 100% non-hazardous, lead-free, and non-toxic materials. This set will add a stylish flare and a bit of humor to any home. Plus each purchase will support a wonderful cause by providing a week of clean water for a family in the Central African Republic through the brands official charity partner, Water For Good.

Comes in two sizes.