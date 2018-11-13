Bark Likes This: Pet Piece Dog Portraits

Unlike traditional pet portraits Pet Piece produces something a little unexpected. These fantastic works of art by graphic designer Emmie Brown are crafted with magazine clippings. Each unique Pet Piece portrait is formed through the process of hand-clipping, shaping, and gluing tiny pieces of magazine paper. It's a painstaking process but the results achieve the perfect tones and style to reflect the pet's likeness and personality. As a hidden treat, each Pet Pieces portrait always includes a tiny butterfly.