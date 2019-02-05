Bark Likes This: Pocket Sized Dog Portraits

Always keep your dog's furry face close to your heart with one of these hand embroidered miniature pendant necklaces. It's a perfect personalized keepsake! Each custom art piece is hand stitched on an oval setting (22x34mm) with your dog's likeness and a color background of your choosing. The intricate stitch work that Jessica can do is nothing short of amazing. She also has an assortment of art inspired designs like a miniature Starry Night and does cats too!