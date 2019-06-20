Barkwells, Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville is an Appalachian city, not too big and with a progressive and welcoming feel. Best of all, it’s full of dog-friendly places, including Barkwells®, our editors’ pick for best stays. A true dog/human retreat, Barkwells offers fabulous, well-appointed cabins, each with a kitchen and fenced-in yard; the property itself is completely fenced as well. There are lots of opportunities for off-leash socializing, making new friends and taking a plunge in the large pond. There really is no place quite like this. In town, check out Asheville’s dog park, browse along the Urban Trail and, for longer hikes, explore Chimney Rock State Park. barkwells.com