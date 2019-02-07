Boozehounds Combines Bar, Dog Park

Weird combination businesses are nothing new. If a beauty parlor can be under the same roof and management as chainsaw cleaning and there’s a jewelry store & specialty bakery company, then perhaps a funeral home paired with mini-golf is not that out of line. Still, I was caught off guard by the announcement that there will soon be a place that combines a bar (for people) with a dog park.

On the good side, the name—Boozehounds—is perfect. And the opportunity for people to socialize while their dogs run around and play is theoretically a fine plan. People can have a drink, enjoy the big screen TVs there and hang out with other people at a place where their dogs are welcome. The playtime and adventures could benefit many dogs who might otherwise be left home alone.

However, the idea that people will be taking their dogs to a place with a lot of other dogs where the people are focused on drinks, other people and TV presents obvious problems. Who will be monitoring the dogs? What if they don’t get along? Dog parks are famous for the issues that happen there between dogs, and the best prevention is responsible supervision by all the people. Adding in distractions and potential intoxication is hardly likely to improve upon the typical concerns of a dog park.

Sure, it is likely that many interactions at a place like Boozehounds will be great and many flawless evenings may result. However, it only takes one dog who can’t handle the crowd or other aspects of the bar to create trouble, and it’s far from an unlikely scenario.

Would you take your dog to Boozehounds or a place like it?