Can Dogs Eat Bananas? Super Foods for Dogs

Yes, dogs can eat bananas! Bananas, which are available year round either fresh or freeze dried, are a great treat for your dog. Bananas are wonderful for dogs because they are high in potassium, fiber and magnesium.

Bananas are great for muscles and protein building in the body plus they provide loads of Vitamin B6 and Vitamin C. Vitamin B6 helps metabolize proteins in the body and regulates blood cells which brings more oxygen to the brain and muscle. With Vitamin C, an antioxidant, Bananas help to reduce cell damage and build cartilage.

Bananas are known to be one of the most nutritional fruits for dogs. With one banana containing just 105 calories it is an amazing source of these important vitamins for dogs. Experts suggest that you provide healthy antioxidants and natural vitamins through fruits and vegetables rather than supplements.

Feeding Your Dog Bananas

When giving your dog bananas, start introducing them slowly in small quantities. It's easy to gorge on this tasty fruit which can cause an upset stomach in both canine and humans. You might find your dog doesn't like it, some dogs just don't like bananas. Be judicious. For easy food prep: Simply peel and serve mashed. Add as a topper to your dog's kibble or use pieces as treats.

GET THE BARK IN YOUR INBOX! Sign up for our newsletter and stay in the know. Email Address:

Simple Homemade Banana Dog Treats

With just 4 simple ingredients you can make your dog this easy frozen banana treat. Gather up yogurt, peanut butter, honey, banana and an ice cube tray to get started. First, melt half a cup of peanut butter in the microwave for about thirty seconds, or until creamy. Next, place four cups of yogurt, peanut butter, two tablespoons of honey, and one banana into a blender and mix until smooth. Pour the mixture into empty ice cube trays and freeze until firm. Finally, pop the treats out of the tray and let your dog enjoy this frozen treat!

Now, what about blueberries? Yes, they are good for dogs too.