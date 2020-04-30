Can Dogs Eat Blueberries? Super Foods for Dogs

Yes, dogs can eat blueberries! Blueberries, which are available year round either fresh, frozen or freeze dried, are a great treat for your dog. The deep blue color comes from anthocyanidins, which are potent antioxidants, and the berries also supply Vitamin C, Vitamin K, Vitamin E, phytochemicals, manganese and fiber.

Phytochemicals are chemical compounds produced by plants including both fruits and vegetables. Some phytochemicals are thought to help protect against some cancers.

Blueberries are known to be one of the most nutritional berries for dogs. With a cup of blueberries containing just 84 calories it makes them an amazing source of these important vitamins for dogs. Plus canine studies suggest that antioxidants like those in blueberries can provide significant improvements in cognitive functions in aging dogs.

Feeding Your Dog Blueberries

When giving your dog blueberries, start introducing them slowly in small quantities. It's easy to gorge on this tasty fruit which can cause an upset stomach in both canine and humans. Be judicious. For easy food prep: Simply rinse and serve whole, or mash lightly. Add them as a topper to your dog's kibble or use them as treats. Try making this homemade dog food recipe for delicious blueberry scone treats for your dog.

Simple Homemade Blueberry Dog Treats

With just 4 simple ingredients you can make your dog this easy frozen treat. Gather up yogurt, peanut butter, honey, blueberries and an ice cube tray to get started.

First, melt 1/2 cup of peanut butter in the microwave for about 30 seconds, or until creamy. Next, place 4 cups of yogurt, the peanut butter, 2 tablespoons of honey, and 1 cup of mashed blueberries into a blender and mix until smooth.

Pour the mixture into empty ice cube trays and freeze until firm. Finally, pop the treats out of the tray and let your dog enjoy this frozen treat!